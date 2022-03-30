Showers and some thunderstorms today leading to heavy downpours

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day with warmer temperatures, as most of the Tri-States are in the 50s. We are also starting off the day though with widespread rain showers. This morning, the rain has mainly been on the light to moderate side. However, as we continue through the morning some thunderstorms will develop to our southwest and will move northeastward towards our area. These storms will produce some lightning and thunder and some heavy downpours. I’ll be keeping a close on these storms though as one or two of the storms could become strong to severe. The main threat would be strong straight line winds. Especially for the southern Missouri counties (Monroe, Ralls) and the Illinois side of the Tri-States. The cold front will start to move into the western tier of the Tri-States by about noon/1 PM and then will continue to sweep through the rest of the area. Most of the heaviest of the rain should be to our east at that time. However, we’ll still have scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Because the showers will go from widespread to scattered, we’ll see some breaks in the rain.

Side Note: There is a greater chance for widespread severe storms that could be long-lived and intense in the south for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. If you know anyone in these states, please make sure they know about this. It could just save their life.

Threat level 4 for portions of the south (maxuser | WGEM)

