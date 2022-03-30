Advertisement

Showers and some thunderstorms today leading to heavy downpours

Threat level one for a few strong to severe storms
Threat level one for a few strong to severe storms(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day with warmer temperatures, as most of the Tri-States are in the 50s. We are also starting off the day though with widespread rain showers. This morning, the rain has mainly been on the light to moderate side. However, as we continue through the morning some thunderstorms will develop to our southwest and will move northeastward towards our area. These storms will produce some lightning and thunder and some heavy downpours. I’ll be keeping a close on these storms though as one or two of the storms could become strong to severe. The main threat would be strong straight line winds. Especially for the southern Missouri counties (Monroe, Ralls) and the Illinois side of the Tri-States. The cold front will start to move into the western tier of the Tri-States by about noon/1 PM and then will continue to sweep through the rest of the area. Most of the heaviest of the rain should be to our east at that time. However, we’ll still have scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Because the showers will go from widespread to scattered, we’ll see some breaks in the rain.

Side Note: There is a greater chance for widespread severe storms that could be long-lived and intense in the south for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. If you know anyone in these states, please make sure they know about this. It could just save their life.

Threat level 4 for portions of the south
Threat level 4 for portions of the south(maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
A look inside the event center.
New event venue opens in Quincy
Hildebrand addresses students, staff at assembly
Camp Point teacher wins Golden Apple
Natas Trendon Reed
Quincy man arrested with 495 grams of marijuana, ecstasy, scales and baggies
Trial opens for guards accused of killing inmate
Prison guards’ trial in fatal inmate beating opens

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast 3/29
Evening Weather Forecast 3/29
Severe thunderstorms are possible
Two potential severe weather windows
Noon Weather 3/29
Noon Weather 3/29
Cloudy and windy
Winds getting stronger today. Then, showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.