WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 29) Quincy University Hawks Open Spring Football Drills In The Gem City And The QHS Blue Devils Host Their First Track Meet Of The Season At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Culver-Stockton Ventures To Trojans Country To Face Hannibal LaGrange On The Baseball Diamond
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy University coaching staff welcomed 100 football players back to the gridiron at QU Stadium earlier today as the Hawks started spring drills. With a few new assistant coaches on board, the players will be locked in on learning new schemes, especially on the defensive side of the ball, with a new Defensive Coordinator now in place. The Hawks hit the turf at 6 a.m. and appeared excited and very focused on the words expressed by QU head coach Gary Bass regarding “consistency!” It’s an element that Quincy University wants to show this season, on and off the field, as they begin their quest to improve on last years (4-7) overall record, The Hawks were (2-5) In the Great Lakes Valley Conference standings after posting a (3-4) record playing on their home turf. The QU football team wants to improve on all these numbers, including their (1-3) slate playing on the road. After drills came to a close, the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Coach Bass, who is entering his 6th season as head coach of the Hawks, and offensive lineman B.J. Wilson, and inquired about the overall excitement level within the program concerning being back together again on the gridiron.

For the first time this spring, the Quincy High Track and Field team hosted their first track meet of 2022 at Flinn Memorial Stadium earlier today. QHS head coach was busy making sure the Blue Devils were ready to compete against talented a bevy of student-athletes from across the region. The Palmyra Panthers were certainly well represented and the “Orange and Black” were dialed in and ready to go early against the “Blue and White” on their home turf. We’ll have highlights from the track at Flinn.

On the college baseball diamond in Hannibal, the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton college had their offense rolling at the plate against Hannibal-LaGrange as the two NAIA programs went head to head in a Monday doubleheader at Nichols Field. The (6-13) Trojans were focused in on trying to find a way to snap their 7-game losing skid under the watchful eye of head coach Ben Strother. The (5-9) Wildcats were hoping topost a few wins against HLGU to improve on their disappointing road slate under head coach Brad Gyorkos, now in his third year at the helm of the program. We’ll have game highlights from the Hannibal LaGrange University campus.

