WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 29) QND Baseball Team Travels To The Flower City Face The Panthers Of Palmyra While Hannibal Cruises Past Moberly On The Diamond In Their 2022 Home Opener

High School Baseball

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

IHSA/MSHSAA

Quincy Notre Dame 15

Palmyra 0 (Final/4 Innings)

IHSA

Payson-Seymour 6

Unity 0

P-S: (WP) Aiden Perry (Note: Editors Correction)

UHS Mustangs Now (1-2) On The Season

UHS: Cody Schaffer (5 IP / 2 H / 2 ER / 9 K )

IHSA Softball

Pittsfield 13

West Central 2

PHS: Taylor Scott (3-For-3) 3 RBI

West Prairie 1

Illini West 13 (Final/5 Innings)

IW: (WP) Madalyn Boyer (9 K)

IW: Elly Kries (2-For-3) Inside The Park HR / 3 RBI

IW: Reagan Reed (2-For-4) 3B 3 RBI

IW: Rachel James (1-For-1) 3B

Next Game: Illini West vs. North Fulton on Wednesday (Weather Permitting)

Liberty 14

Southeastern 3

LHS: Madi Tritsch (3-For-4) 2 RBI

LHS: Makenna Zanger (3-For-4) 3 RBI

LHS: (WP) Jade Blair

Brown County 15

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 1

MSHSAA Baseball

North Shelby 3

Knox County 7

South Shelby 2

La Plata 7

Clopton 0

Louisiana 9

Novinger 1

Schuyler County 4

SCHS Rams Now (1-2) On The Season

Mexico 5

Kirksville 2

Canton 17

Mark Twain Tigers 12

MT: Chase Haner (2-Run HR / 2 R)

Monroe City 13

Paris 0

MCHS Now (1-1) Overall On The Season

PHS Now (0-2) Overall On The Season

IHSA Soccer

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 5

United Township 0

QHS Now (4-1) On The Season / (2-0) In The Western Big 6

QHS: Bri Lannerd (3 Goals/2 Assists)

QHS: Rian Moore (2 Goals)

MSHSAA Soccer

Hannibal Lady Pirates 5

Marshall 1

HHS: Bella Falconer ( 4 Goals)

Hannibal Now (3-2) On The Season // (2-0) In The NCMC

College Baseball

NAIA

Game 1

Culver-Stockton College 14

Hannibal-LaGrange Univ. 5

Game 2

Culver-Stockton College 17

Hannibal-LaGrange Univ. 5

C-SC Now (7-9) On The Season Overall

HLGU Now (6-15) Overall

Note: HLGU Trojans Have Now Lost 9 Straight Games // (0-5) Playing At Home In 2022

NJCAA

Game 1

QU Hawks (JV Team) 6

John Wood Blazers 13

Game 2

QU Hawks (JV Team) 3

John Wood Blazers 15

JWCC Now (9-14) On The Season Overall

Note: John Wood Blazers Have Now Won 4 Out Of Their Last 6 Games

College Tennis (Women)

NCAA

Quincy University 3

Western Illinois 4

National Basketball Association

Washington Wizards 94

Chicago Bulls 107

Bulls Now (44-32) On The Season

