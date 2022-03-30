Advertisement

WIU launches new 4+1 master’s program

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - A new master’s program at Western Illinois University aims to launch students into the workforce a year sooner than other similar programs.

The 4+1 master of science sport management program and the Department of Park, Recreation, and Tourism program will integrate a four-year bachelor’s and one-year master’s program into an opportunity for students to earn both degrees in five years.

The goal is to help save time and money for students and give them a leg up in the workforce.

“It really allows students that excel already,” said sports management assistant professor Katja Sonkeng. “To say ‘Hey, we want to finish this in 5 instead of 6 years.’ To basically showcase what we learned here at Western Illinois University.”

WIU also has five-year program available that pairs a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with a master’s degree in sports management.

Officials said students who complete either program could go into careers like sports management or sports journalism.

