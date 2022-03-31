Bids for Kids auction open through Sunday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Beginning Thursday you can participate in an online auction while simultaneously helping the kids of Adams County.

Bids for Kids, the annual Quincy Noon Kiwanis fundraiser, began Thursday at noon and runs until 7:00 p.m. April 3rd.

The auction features hundreds of items with anything from tools and sports memorabilia to decorations and lotions.

Mike Jenkins, a member of the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club, said all of the proceeds go toward helping kids in the Adams County area.

“This is the Quincy Noon Kiwanis biggest fundraiser of the year. This is the granddaddy of them all. This is what allows us to make as much money as we can that then goes out to service childhood agencies and organizations, basically organizations that help children’s causes,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said last year the fundraiser raised around $40,000 and they are hoping to raise even more this time around.

“We set the bar really high last year, and we certainly hope to exceed what we made last year and the great thing about this auction is that 100 percent of everything that comes in, goes right back out to help service those agencies and organizations that help kids,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said the money has gone toward Chaddock, Transitions, Big Brothers and Sisters and more.

He said he is grateful for all the businesses and everyone in the Quincy area for giving to this charitable cause over the years.

Jenkins said the auction is continuing this year in an online format so people from all over can participate and not have to drive to Quincy. This also allows the auction to last longer.

If you are interested in participating, head to bidsforkids.auction and select the register for free option in the top right of the page.

After registering, Jenkins said you will have to verify your email address before scrolling through the pages of items.

You can find out more about the auction and the Quincy Noon Kiwanis here.

These are some of the items up for the Bids for Kids auction. (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.