Bill requiring more breaks for workers passes both chambers

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Employers may be required to provide more breaks for employees after a bill expanding workers rights passed both Houses.

The proposal sponsored by Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago), would require employers to provide a day of rest in seven days of consecutive work, as opposed to previous law that would only require a day of rest once a calendar week.

Additionally, employers must now provide an extra 20 minute break for every four and a half hours worked beyond an eight hour work day.

Collins said it updates outdated requirements for workers. However, the bill passed along partisan lines. Republicans expressed opposition due to an outstanding complaint from the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association that employers wouldn’t have enough time to accommodate the changes.

“Many of us voted no in committee,” Rep. Keith Wheeler (R-Oswego) said. “For that very reason alone, I think it’s only fair if the department’s going to ask for accountability from employers, the employer should be able to get accountability from the department.”

Collin’s refuted that, calling it a straightforward bill that supports worker’s rights. After passing both houses it will go to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk.

