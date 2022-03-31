Advertisement

Feeling more like winter today

Cloudy and cold with areas of drizzle
Cloudy and cold with areas of drizzle(WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our day much colder than yesterday, as temperatures are in the 30s. Winds are coming out of the northwest sustained at about 10 to 15 mph. Gusts today will reach 20 to 28 mph. Those winds are making it feel even colder this morning, with feels like temperatures in the 20s for everyone. The precipitation that impacted us last night and overnight has moved north of us. This precipitation will be coming to an end as we head through the morning. However, that doesn’t mean we’re done with the precipitation chances for the day. Another wave will drop down from the north and will bring more scattered rain/snow showers into the area late this morning into the afternoon. As temperatures get a little warmer in the afternoon we’ll see just some spotty light rain showers/drizzle. This will continue into the evening hours as well, before all rain/drizzle comes to an end. Then through the night, the clouds will clear out. Lows will be colder, in the upper 20s.

For tomorrow, grab the sunglasses. It’s going to be a very nice sunny day with warmer temperatures in the 50s. But into the weekend we’ll have another quick chance at some rain.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Quincy Police
5 finalists for Quincy police chief selected
Bradi Foster, now 19 months, was born at 25 weeks and had a series of serious health problems....
Toddler goes home after spending whole life in hospital
A look inside the event center.
New event venue opens in Quincy
Hildebrand addresses students, staff at assembly
Camp Point teacher wins Golden Apple

Latest News

5 pm weather 3/30/33
5 pm weather 3/30/33
Light snow or flurries possible
Rain, snow, sleet in the forecast
Afternoon Weather Forecast
Afternoon Weather Forecast
Threat level 4 for portions of the south
Scattered light rain the rest of the day. Rain/snow mix possible tonight.