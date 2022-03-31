Feeling more like winter today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our day much colder than yesterday, as temperatures are in the 30s. Winds are coming out of the northwest sustained at about 10 to 15 mph. Gusts today will reach 20 to 28 mph. Those winds are making it feel even colder this morning, with feels like temperatures in the 20s for everyone. The precipitation that impacted us last night and overnight has moved north of us. This precipitation will be coming to an end as we head through the morning. However, that doesn’t mean we’re done with the precipitation chances for the day. Another wave will drop down from the north and will bring more scattered rain/snow showers into the area late this morning into the afternoon. As temperatures get a little warmer in the afternoon we’ll see just some spotty light rain showers/drizzle. This will continue into the evening hours as well, before all rain/drizzle comes to an end. Then through the night, the clouds will clear out. Lows will be colder, in the upper 20s.

For tomorrow, grab the sunglasses. It’s going to be a very nice sunny day with warmer temperatures in the 50s. But into the weekend we’ll have another quick chance at some rain.

