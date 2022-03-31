Firefighters urge safe generator use

QUINCY (WGEM) - Are you using your generator correctly?

With spring coming along and severe weather popping up, power outages will be more common.

Firefighters say they want to make sure those of you with generators are using them correctly.

Firefighter Tyler Staicoff says using a generator incorrectly can put you and your family in danger.

He says improper use can lead to combustion fires, electrical injuries or even carbon monoxide poisoning.

“It’s a combustible engine, so it has exhaust which creates carbon monoxide gas,” Staicoff said. “Well, carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas. We can’t see it. We can’t smell it or detect it. We have to rely on carbon monoxide detectors.” Staicoff says, “And it it’s in an enclosed environment, whether it’s your house or home, it can cause hazards that way.”

Staicoff urges owners to operate their generators outdoors at least 5 feet away from any doors or windows.

He says if you have any worries or questions, you can call a local electrician to assist in setting it up.

