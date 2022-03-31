Hospital Report: March 31, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Richard V. Fessler, age 78, of Quincy, died on March 29 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Gary L. Woodworth, 71, of Mendon, IL, passed away March 27 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Sandra J. Payne, age 84, of Quincy, died March 29 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Jared & Megan Pruden of Versailles, IL...boy

Kory & Katie Hollensteiner of Quincy, IL...girl

