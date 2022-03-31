Identity of body found in Quincy fire confirmed

QUINCY (WGEM) - The identity of a man whose body was found Tuesday in a Quincy fire has been confirmed by his family as 41-year-old Dustin Willis.

Quincy Police Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington said an autopsy was performed Wednesday, and they are awaiting results.

Pilkington said a police investigation into the incident revealed there were no signs of criminal activity or foul play.

Pilkington added that Willis had permission to be at the location of the fire.

Authorities said the fire broke out about 3:47 a.m. Tuesday in a machine shed at 1021 N. Fourth St.

Quincy firefighters said electrical issues caused the fire. Pioch said there were numerous extension cords, power strips and electrical splitters in the shed, making it a hazardous electrical situation.

Quincy Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said it took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

