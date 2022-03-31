Advertisement

Identity of body found in Quincy fire confirmed

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Body found in Quincy machine shed fire(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The identity of a man whose body was found Tuesday in a Quincy fire has been confirmed by his family as 41-year-old Dustin Willis.

Quincy Police Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington said an autopsy was performed Wednesday, and they are awaiting results.

Pilkington said a police investigation into the incident revealed there were no signs of criminal activity or foul play.

Pilkington added that Willis had permission to be at the location of the fire.

Authorities said the fire broke out about 3:47 a.m. Tuesday in a machine shed at 1021 N. Fourth St.

Quincy firefighters said electrical issues caused the fire. Pioch said there were numerous extension cords, power strips and electrical splitters in the shed, making it a hazardous electrical situation.

Quincy Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said it took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

>>RELATED: Body found in Quincy machine shed fire

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Quincy Police
5 finalists for Quincy police chief selected
Bradi Foster, now 19 months, was born at 25 weeks and had a series of serious health problems....
Toddler goes home after spending whole life in hospital
A look inside the event center.
New event venue opens in Quincy
Hildebrand addresses students, staff at assembly
Camp Point teacher wins Golden Apple

Latest News

Illinois crime survivors push for more protections
Illinois crime survivors push for more protections
QCS works to deal with rise in potholes
Quincy Central Services works to deal with rise in potholes
Quinn Thomas And The Hannibal Pirates Golf Team Ready To Take On New Challenges In 2022
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 30)
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 30)