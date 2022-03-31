Advertisement

Mark Twain Lake reopening Friday

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Despite the chilly end to March, warmer weather is on the way which means regional recreational spaces are beginning to open back up.

One such location is Mark Twain Lake, which is set to reopen April 1st.

Park rangers at the lake said they are excited to welcome everyone back for outdoor fun as soon as the weather warms.

“Everybody’s kind of had cabin fever, so they’re ready to get out and enjoy some camping, maybe a little fishing, and that sort of thing” park ranger Mary Heitmeyer said.

She said while the park is opening, those visiting may notice a few changes.

“Frank Russell Campground will be closed this season while they are doing some campground upgrades by adding some sewer and water hookups to those areas so, only the equestrian sites will be available in the Frank Russell area this year,” Heitmeyer said.

She said visitors may also notice some increased tree debris due to the severe storms that rolled through last summer, but all of the debris has been cleared from camping areas.

While much of the park opens in early April, more sites are set to open later in the month.

At the Ray Behrens Campground, this includes:

  • Little Blue Stem: Sites 48-116 which will open April 8th
  • Cedar Ridge: Sites 117-157 which will open April 22nd

At the Indian Creek Campground, this includes:

  • Fox Loop: Sites 96-121 which will open April 8th
  • Night Hawk: Sites 66-95 which will open April 29th
  • Eagle Point: Sites 122-177 which will open May 6th

Rangers said anyone who visits the lake for fun in the next few months need to remember to wear their life jackets at all times while on the water.

You can find more information by calling the visitor center at 573-565-2112 or by emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Body found in Quincy machine shed fire
Quincy Police
5 finalists for Quincy police chief selected
Bradi Foster, now 19 months, was born at 25 weeks and had a series of serious health problems....
Toddler goes home after spending whole life in hospital
A look inside the event center.
New event venue opens in Quincy
Hildebrand addresses students, staff at assembly
Camp Point teacher wins Golden Apple

Latest News

Hays is president-elect of the National Pork Producers Council.
Local farmer named president-elect of national pork council
Mark Twain Lake reopens Friday
Mark Twain Lake reopens Friday
Ralls County expanding broadband internet access
Ralls County expanding broadband internet access
New DCFS protections measure
New DCFS protections measure