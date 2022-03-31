Mark Twain Lake reopening Friday

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Despite the chilly end to March, warmer weather is on the way which means regional recreational spaces are beginning to open back up.

One such location is Mark Twain Lake, which is set to reopen April 1st.

Park rangers at the lake said they are excited to welcome everyone back for outdoor fun as soon as the weather warms.

“Everybody’s kind of had cabin fever, so they’re ready to get out and enjoy some camping, maybe a little fishing, and that sort of thing” park ranger Mary Heitmeyer said.

She said while the park is opening, those visiting may notice a few changes.

“Frank Russell Campground will be closed this season while they are doing some campground upgrades by adding some sewer and water hookups to those areas so, only the equestrian sites will be available in the Frank Russell area this year,” Heitmeyer said.

She said visitors may also notice some increased tree debris due to the severe storms that rolled through last summer, but all of the debris has been cleared from camping areas.

While much of the park opens in early April, more sites are set to open later in the month.

At the Ray Behrens Campground, this includes:

Little Blue Stem: Sites 48-116 which will open April 8th

Cedar Ridge: Sites 117-157 which will open April 22nd

At the Indian Creek Campground, this includes:

Fox Loop: Sites 96-121 which will open April 8th

Night Hawk: Sites 66-95 which will open April 29th

Eagle Point: Sites 122-177 which will open May 6th

Rangers said anyone who visits the lake for fun in the next few months need to remember to wear their life jackets at all times while on the water.

You can find more information by calling the visitor center at 573-565-2112 or by emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.

