New London sales tax measure could improve parks

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of New London, Mo., is trying to spruce up their parks with help from a sales tax measure on Tuesday’s ballot.

If it is approved, a one-quarter cent sales tax would be added to everything purchased in New London city limits.

Mayor Mary White said New London Community park needs new playground equipment and LED lights on the baseball field. She said the equipment and the lights are very outdated.

White said maintaining the parks will improve the quality of life for residents.

“I think the kids would love it. There’s a lot of people who could use the park and use it for birthday celebrations or weddings or family reunions or things like that,” White said.

If the tax passes, the city would have about $32,000 a year to spend on their parks.

White said they’ve tried to pass this three years now.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.