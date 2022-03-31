New Police Chief Search

QUINCY (WGEM) - Eleven people applied for the Chief of Police position at the Quincy Police Department.

So far, it has been narrowed down to five individuals.

Four of those who applied did not meet the qualifications and another two stepped down.

The next steps will be to meet with the Illinois Association of Chief of Police where they will go through three examinations to determine if they are fit for the role.

Barry Cheyne, chairman of the Quincy Fire and Police Commission, says he is happy with the prosses so far and hopes the role will be filled by the beginning of May.

Cheyne says “The next steps in the process, the Illinois Associations of Chief of Police will be here on April 9th and will have all five candidates here and they will run them through a day long exercise that all the candidates will be involved in for scoring. "

Cheyne says the next steps will be a written, oral, and role playing exercises to determine if they’re right for the role.

