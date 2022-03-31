QUINCY (WGEM) - Snow in late March or even April for that matter is not that unusual for the area. It’s not what our mind is set on because we’re officially in spring. But snow does occur in late March, April and sometimes even May. The largest snow ever recorded in Perry, Missouri was 14 inches and that occurred on April 9th back in 1973. Anyway, cold temperatures will be the rule for Friday morning, everyone will be down well below the freezing mark to start the day. Almost a full day of sunshine on Friday will have temperatures back up in the mid 50s for a high temperature which is closer to what is normal for this time of year. But there is no time to dry out, we have rain in the forecast on Saturday and then we get a little bit of a break on Sunday with some sunshine. And then more rain Monday through Wednesday of next week. Next week doesn’t look like total washout but the potential for rain is there Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

