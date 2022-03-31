Quincy Central Services works to deal with rise in potholes

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hitting potholes while driving is never good and officials at Quincy Central Services say you’ll be seeing a lot more of them this spring.

Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean says because of the long winter and constantly changing temperatures, there are more potholes around the city. Water from snow or rain seeps in through cracks in the street or existing potholes, freezes, and then expands creating new potholes and making existing ones worse.

“We may fill one but then there’s one that’ll pop up next to it. You know, through those spider cracks is what we call them. If you ever look on the street you’ll see a bunch of little, kinda looks like a spider web. Those are what a lot of moisture gets down in those. Those can cause multi potholes in one area,” McClean said.

McClean says they are hoping things will get dryer so they can fill potholes effectively. He says while they can fill them in the rain, the rain can make the mixture they use not stick as well.

He says on top of their being more, the size of the potholes can vary as well.

“If it’s got a decent base, sometimes it’ll go down only maybe three or four inches. We’ve seen them deeper than that before. If the base has been compromised, sometimes potholes can erode all the way down to the gravel, down to the dirt,” McClean said.

He urges both drivers and pedestrians to be aware of potholes. Running over them while going too fast in your car could cause damage and accidentally stepping in one could hurt one’s ankle.

McClean says a patch truck they are getting in May will help them deal with the growing number of potholes.

If you want to report a pothole you can call the Quincy Central Services’ main line at (217) 228-4520.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.