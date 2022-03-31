Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 30) Quincy Blue Devils Softball Team Hits The Hardwood Instead Of The Dirt Thanks To “Mother Nature” And The Hannibal Pirates Golf Team Starts The New Season On A High Note On The MSHSAA Fairways

Wednesday’s Prep Spring Sports Schedule Affected By Rain
QHS Blue Devils Softball Team Hits The Hardwood Instead Of The Dirt Due To Recent Rains
QHS Blue Devils Softball Team Hits The Hardwood Instead Of The Dirt Due To Recent Rains
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Due to the overnight rains that rolled through the Tri-States during the past 12 hours, most local prep baseball, soccer, and softball teams had their games canceled and/or postponed earlier today as a majority of playing fields remain muddy and wet. For the softball team at Quincy High School, the rain forced the squad to once again move practice indoors. It’s a theme that the Blue Devils know quite well with “Mother Nature” reaping havoc weather-wise throughout the month of March. To their credit, QHS is trying to make the best out of a tough situation as they look to improve on their (1-2) slate in the days and weeks ahead. We’ll have the latest from “Blue Devil Country!”

The golf team at Hannibal High School started off their season with a victory earlier this week on their home course. Many Pirate supporters, boosters, and alums really hope it’s a sign of things to come as the “Red and Black” embark on a season filled with very high expectations on the MSHSAA fairways. We’ll check in with the Pirates in America’s Hometown and check in on how the talented squad is focusing in on the challenges ahead.

