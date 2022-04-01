Alleged Quincy garbage truck thief turns himself in

QUINCY (WGEM) - A man who allegedly stole a City of Quincy garbage truck in Sept. of 2021 turned himself in to authorities on Friday, according to the Quincy Police.

Detective Sergeant Bryan Dusch reported that John R. Hager, 36, of LaGrange, Missouri, was arrested on charges of theft over $10,000 (governmental vehicle), and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Dusch stated an investigation had led to Hagar being a suspect in the theft prior to turning himself in.

Police reported the garbage truck was stolen on or around Saturday, Sept. 18, from the 18th and Seminary Road area.

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the garbage truck was being used for cleanup at the fire training facility on North 18th Street in Quincy.

Troup added the truck was left there overnight and was stolen sometime over that weekend.

Troup said the city became aware of the stolen garbage truck at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 when Quincy Central Service crews needed the truck and noticed it wasn’t there. Troup said it’s one of the city’s backup trucks.

Quincy Police Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington said they located the truck quickly due to a built-in tracking device.

Pilkington said the garbage truck was found at an old gas station in Ewing, Missouri.

According to police, Hagar was released on a notice to appear.

