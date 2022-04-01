Bishop of Springfield Diocese joins QU staff

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University announced on Friday that the Most Reverend Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop of Springfield, Illinois, is joining as a graduate faculty member in the Master of Business Administration Program.

According to QU, Bishop Paprocki will serve as Adjunct Professor of Law, Business, and Bioethics at the university.

“Bishop Thomas John Paprocki will bring significant leadership experience to inspire students for higher-level management roles in business,” said Cynthia Haliemun, Ph.D. dean, Oakley School of Business. “He is also an expert in healthcare law. Students will learn about legal issues related to increasing benefits and lowering costs for consumers, bolstering our health care and public health workforce and infrastructure, and fostering innovation and quality in our health systems.”

According to the university, Bishop Paprocki has been a member of the Law School at the University of Notre Dame adjunct faculty since 2016. From 1999 until 2015 Bishop Paprocki taught at Loyola University Chicago School of Law as an Adjunct Professor.

“We have always been grateful for Bishop Paprocki’s steadfast support of Quincy University and have benefitted from his exceptional understanding of and experience with Catholic higher education,” said Brian McGee, Ph.D., QU president. “It is an honor and privilege for QU to have the Bishop join our faculty, given his extraordinary academic credentials and professional experience. His presence on campus will also be a special blessing and a historic first for Quincy University, as Bishop Paprocki will be the first bishop ever to teach a course at the university.”

QU stated Bishop Paprocki will be teaching two MBA courses in consecutive fall semesters. This fall, he will teach Leadership in Organizations. The following fall semester he will teach Health Care Law.

“Leadership in organizations and especially in the healthcare industry is highly challenging and demanding, given the increasing complexities both on the medical and administrative side,” Bishop Paprocki said. “For those who work behind the scenes at our hospitals, clinics, and other medical offices, acquiring good leadership skills and a clear understanding of the legalities of the industry and bioethical issues is imperative to having a robust and ethical healthcare system in our communities.”

