Democrats release ‘comprehensive’ crime package aimed at victims, witnesses

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Violent crime is shaping up as one of the major issues as lawmakers head into election season.

Republican lawmakers in both houses have made several attempts at passing crime legislation, as well as trying to repeal the SAFE-T act passed last year. Many of the measures have not come to fruition.

Now, Democrats enter the fray by releasing a package of several bills trying to address crime in Illinois, but they argue they want to take a different approach. Sponsors of the legislation said it’s a step away from decades of policy focusing on harsher penalties for perpetrators.

“Our state must move away from the tough-on-crime status quo,” Sen. Robert Peters (D - Chicago) said.

Several bills have been brought to the table, highlights of each are laid out below. There are seven days left in session to pass the proposals. Republicans did call a press conference on the same day to provide a “legislative update,” but it was cancelled.

Witness protection

“If you see something, saying something” is a phrase often given to encourage witnesses to speak up. However, legislators argued enough people aren’t testifying to what they’ve seen and it’s out of fear for their safety.

“We want you to know that if you see something, you can say something safely,” Peters said.

Beyond speaking to police, witnesses must also go to court. Meaning what they witnessed may become a bigger part of their life as court cases make their way through the length process of the judicial system.

“One of the pieces that gets left out of that conversation is what does that individual have to go through in order to be a witness to a homicide,” Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria). “They have to be willing to be part of a prosecution, they also have to go and take the stand in court and stand before that individual who they saw take someone’s life.”

To support witnesses, the Democratic legislators said they are introducing two bills, one that would provide more funding to the witness protection program and a bill to expand the tip hotline for crime statewide.

Subject to appropriation, the hotline would provide cash tips in exchange for regards and allow callers to remain anonymous.

One bill would build upon at 2013 law for the witness protection program. The bill would require funding be providing for witnesses to pay for rent, utilities and any other expense that may be incurred from moving out of an area where a witness may be in danger and be administered through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

Peters is also sponsoring an appropriations bill that would give $21 million in funding to the Witness Protection Program.

Peters said too often witnesses don’t report because they don’t feel comfortable talking to law enforcement about it or fear repercussions. Advocates also argued supporting witnesses would lead to more people speaking out, and that would lead to more crimes getting solved.

“If we want to solve crime, we have to give law enforcement, but we also have to give communities the actual tools for solving crime,” Gordon-Booth said. “There are too many murders, far too many homicides in every corner of this state that never get unsolved.”

Gordon-Booth lost her son to gun violence in 2014. She said without a witness willingly stepping forward, her family may have never gotten justice.

Supporting police with social work

Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D - Peoria) is supporting legislation that would establish a pilot program where social workers are on call to support police with mental health crises or other situations that do not necessarily need police to solve them.

“As we know, we have mental health crises that are happening all over this state, and we believe that this is not just something the community is asking for,” Gordon-Booth said, “law enforcement is saying ‘we want mental health professionals to be on call as we go out to address the issues of the people.”

Booth said the legislation was developed with law enforcement in mind, receiving input form officials who requested more support.

The pilot program, if passed, would include the East St. Louis, Peoria, Springfield and Waukegan police departments. Each department would establish a “co-responder” unit, which would use social workers to conduct visits where they believe someone would benefit from a social work response instead of a “traditional law enforcement” response.

Community funding

Included in the plan was also a series of funding initiatives for community projects. Totaling just over $3 billion dollars, the proposal includes, among other items:

$598 million to early childhood education

About $27.3 million to teen and teen parenthood programs

$3 billion to childcare assistance

$45 million to after school programs

These programs, sponsor Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) argued, would lower the crime levels in communities by giving more support to the community. She believed the approach provides a more holistic approach to crime.

“That’s the reality is that we have to start thinking smarter and more critically and more nuanced about the issue of public safety and about the issue of crime and violence in our communities,” Villanueva said.

She and Sen. Pascione-Zayas also spoke in support of the bill, arguing supporting children leads to better communities.

