Engineers warn to call before you dig

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - With the beginning of April comes the beginning of National Safe Digging Month.

Every year, utilities are disrupted and people are injured due to digging in an area that was not marked as safe by local utilities.

Engineers with Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative say there are a few easy steps you should follow before you dig.

“If you plan on disturbing the Earth, you need to provide at least three working days notice by calling either 1-800-DIG-RITE or going online to www.mo1call.com and submitting a locate request,” said staking engineer Jamie Mannigel.

You can also dial 811 before digging.

Mannigel said after a locate request is received, local utility companies will be notified.

He said if that three day period expires before a utility company arrives, it is still up to you to call again before digging.

Mannigel said Missouri state law requires anyone in Missouri who is planning to dig must first contact the Missouri One Call System

He said the rules are in place to help keep people safe.

“It’s not something to take for granted... A lot of people think they’re bothering us by submitting a locate request or any utility for that matter, but we would much rather come out and have it all marked out so everybody stays safe,” said Mannigel.

You can find out more information about safe digging practices here.

