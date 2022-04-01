Fort Madison to begin third phase of Business 61 rehab Friday

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A section of one of Fort Madison’s busiest thoroughfares will be shut down Friday as crews start work on the third phase of the Business 61 reconstruction project.

Set to take place from 11th to 18th Streets, public works director Mark Bousselot said they will divide the phase into two parts so all eight blocks are not shut down at once.

He said crews will block off Avenue H from 11th to 15th Street at 9:00 a.m. He said for those looking to access businesses along the road, there are some detours

“Avenue E will be used as a primary detour route,” Bousselot said. “We are going to leave a stretch on Avenue H between 12th and 15th that will be open for access to businesses and for crossing to businesses and residents on the south side of Avenue H.”

In addition to converting the road from a four lane highway into a three lane conversion, he said they crews will also be replacing storm and sanitary sewers.

Bousselot said they’re looking to have the work on 11th to 15th done by November 15. He said the entire road will be open for the winter before crews start work on 15th to 18th Street next spring.

