Hannibal to host interpretive wildflower hikes

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The trees and forests around the Tri-States may look bare at the moment, but there are subtle signs of spring with a few trees and bushes blossoming.

Over the next few weeks in April, many more bushes and flowers will blossom, including a species of flower known as the Dutchman’s Breeches.

That’s why the Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalist Chapter to hold interpretive wildflower hikes at the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area just outside of Hannibal.

Conservation Educator Kathi Moore said the hikes are a perfect opportunity to get everyone outdoors to learn about the beauty that nature has to offer, right in our backyards.

“Getting people out into nature is incredibly important because nature is healing. Nature is one of those fundamental things that people can escape to and calm their spirit,” said Moore.

The hikes are scheduled for 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Moore said by then, it will be the perfect time to head out and see the flowers blossoming.

“It’s fun to watch the spring woods come alive as everything starts to green up. And those flowers pop with color, and so you’ll start to see and get a real introduction for the different species of wildflowers that are out there,” said Moore.

The hikes are free, and Moore recommends wearing good hiking shoes and appropriate clothing.

The hikes will last around one hour, and will be filled with remarks about the woodland habitat, the flowering trees, the ephemeral wildflowers and the conservation area itself.

There is a bad weather backup date set of Saturday, April 23.

Moore emphasized that space is limited, and those interested can register online.

You can register for the 10 a.m. hike here.

You can register for the 1 p.m. hike here.

