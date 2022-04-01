Hannibal Public School District to host job fair

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal School District is holding its first-ever job fair to combat employment issues on Monday at the Rialto Banquet Hall.

Interested applicants can meet teachers, transportation staff, custodial staff and employees in other positions at the event.

Right now, they are hiring 16 positions for the current school year with transportation jobs being the most needed.

District Spokesperson Andrea Campbell said they hope to be able to fill positions that have been open for a long time.

“This is kind of a unique and new opportunity for the district to try to recruit new team members, something we haven’t done in the past. But it gives us the opportunity to engage with everyone, all of the departments at one time,” Campbell said.

The fair will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Campbell said participants should bring a resume, those who are interested in a position can apply on the spot.

