Judge grants motion to dismiss additional charge filed in 2020 fatal crash case

QUINCY (WGEM) - Judge Amy Lannerd has granted a defense motion to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence that prosecutors filed earlier this year against Natasha McBride.

Lannerd read her ruling from the bench Friday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. McBride’s attorney, Public Defender Todd Nelson, previously had filed the motion to dismiss the charge, claiming prosecutors had waited too long to file the charge.

Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler informed the court that the state’s attorney’s office intended to file an interlocutory appeal of the ruling, and a hearing on the station of that appeal has been set for 1 p.m. Monday.

McBride faces 16 other charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, stemming from a crash in 2020 that killed 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks, of Rushville, and her three grandsons, Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months.

A charging document alleges McBride was under the influence of THC, the active chemical in cannabis when she ran a red light on Aug. 14, 2020, at Fourth and Broadway in Quincy and caused the crash that killed Hendricks and her grandsons. Quincy police say McBride admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.

McBride has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and her attorneys have said they could seek an insanity defense. She is being held at the Adams County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Prosecutors claim McBride’s “intentional acts” resulted in a fatal multi-vehicle traffic crash on August 14, 2020, that killed four people and injured another.

Police said McBride was driving at a very high rate of speed, failed to stop at the stoplight at 4th and Broadway, and struck a vehicle driven by Stephen Hendricks, 61, of Rushville, Illinois.

Hendricks was transported to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said Hendricks’ wife, Jennifer, 54, of Rushville, and their grandson four-year-old Archer Corrick of Kirksville, Missouri, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their other grandchildren, six-year-old Dakota Corrick of Kirksville was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital and 21-month-old Ransom Corrick of Kirksville was pronounced dead at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Police said McBride ran onto the Bayview Bridge after the crash, but she was eventually caught by officers.

Following the crash, McBride was transported to Blessing Hospital to recover from her injuries and later booked into the Adams County Jail.

