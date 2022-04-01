Local farmer named president-elect of national pork council

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Monroe City, Missouri, farmer has been chosen to lead the National Pork Producers Council.

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) will now have some more Tri-State representation, with Scott Hays being designated President-elect.

Scott Hays, formerly Vice President of the council, operates with Two Mile Pork based in Monroe City.

The council’s former vice president, Hays was elected at a board meeting earlier this month in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hays said he is honored to hold the title and eager to get to work on the many issues that face the pork industry in the United States.

“We’re going to get to argue our case against the state of California to the Supreme Court this year, we’re still working to keep African Swine Fever out of the country and keep the US herd healthy, and working on trade deals” said Hays.

The case is regarding California’s Proposition 12, which would tighten animal confinement regulations.

The proposition states that California, which has a large pork market, would not accept pork products from any consumers that do not follow regulations as set forth in Proposition 12.

Hays, along with many other pork producers and the National Pork Producers Council, are arguing against this rule in the Supreme Court.

He said he hopes to have written arguments submitted this summer and for oral arguments to begin in the fall.

You can find more information about California’s Proposition 12 from the state government website here.

You can also find out more information about the position taken by Hays and the National Pork Producers Council here.

In the meantime, Hays said there are numerous other projects that he and the council will be focused on in the coming months.

“We’re working on the 2023 farm bill that’s starting to be written, the 2023 budget...the president released his version of that last week so that’s being talked about,” Hays said.

He said for the budget they are focusing on getting protection from foreign animal disease and continued funding for labs.

