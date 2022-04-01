Local food pantries prepare for more customers

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Emergency SNAP Benefits are set to expire on Friday in Iowa and in mid-April for Illinois.

Local food pantries are preparing for an uptick in the number of people needing help to feed their families.

Quincy Catholic Charities serves about 300 families a month. They say they have seen a steady increase in people using their services over the past months.

Area Director Kevin Williams said with the extra SNAP benefits ending, they expect more people to reach out for their food services. However, he said they have been able to keep themselves well stocked and are always preparing.

“Working in a nonprofit business just like we have here, you know you are constantly reaching out for donations, grants, sponsorships, things like that. And that’s something that’s ongoing no matter what the conditions are,” Williams said.

Williams says they get a steady stream of food from churches, organizations and people, as well as grants from organizations such as the United Way to help buy food.

Officials at Horizons Food Pantry said they’ve seen an uptick in people utilizing their services. Even with the costs for food, fuel and utilities on the rise, they said they are able to keep up with the demand.

Community Outreach Specialist Mark Geissler said they are blessed to operate in a supportive community. They receive food donations from individuals, churches, communities, even from government organizations.

With the Emergency SNAP Benefits in Illinois ending in Mid-April, he says they might see more people coming to use their services.

“We want them to not wait until things are too late. We want them to come when they know that they’ve adjusted their budget, they’ve adjusted their life and their routines to accommodate the change. Both in the economy and the culture that’s having a significant impact on them. We want to make sure they are using services before things are too late,” Geissler said.

Geissler says they let their donors know if they are having trouble keeping up with the demand. He says donors have been able to help meet those needs fairly quickly.

Quincy Catholic Charities Food pantries is located at 620 Maine street. The food pantry is open from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Monday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday. An ID is required to get food. Quincy Catholic Charities also can provide you information about other food pantries in the area.

Horizons Food pantry is located at 224 S. 8th Street, it is open from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday from 2pm-4pm and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays. They require a valid photo ID to receive food.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.