Monroe City School District construction moves forward

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Construction continues in the Monroe City R-1 School District as officials are working to make it a safer and more comfortable place to learn.

They are improving classrooms and expanding early learning programs to accommodate more students.

The district applied for state grants to expand their early learning classrooms to accommodate 75 students, compared to the 40 they currently serve.

“We will get rid of those waiting lists and make sure that kids that are showing delays don’t have those delays, that we are able to close those gaps now so that when they get to kindergarten, they’re ready to learn,” said Pre-school Teacher Sara Clark.

Superintendent Tony Degrave said they plan on installing new flooring in outdated classrooms, building a new first through fourth grade wing and expanding their fine arts wing.

“We are working on more of an individualized environment, something that is work ready for every one of our kids and trying to be purposeful with that,” Degrave said.

Last summer the district added new classrooms, a new cafeteria and more office space. They also connected the elementary, middle school, and high school buildings together to make everything more accessible.

Degrave wants to ensure all children in Monroe City have the chance to learn.

“What happens here is unbelievable, the relationships that are made, so it’s very sensitive to me and I’m from Monroe City and this is home,” Degrave said.

He said while construction has been moving quickly, they are listening to the staff and faculty’s input.

The district plans to use state grants to pay for the early learning expansion. Degrave said they want to raise a no tax increase bond issue in April 2023 to pay for the other projects. Last year’s projects cost around $9 million.

