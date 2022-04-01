New Faces returns to QHS for 67th year.

Advertisement

New Faces show returns to QHS auditorium
By Hunter Willis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School is hosting their 67th annual variety show this weekend.

This event allows students to show off their artistic talents to their friends and family as organizers said this year acts will honor “Legends” in music, drama, comedy and dance.

In addition to performances by the school’s jazz bands and show choirs, they said New Faces will offer a variety of acts involving dancers, instrumentalists, vocalists, & comedians.

QHS Music and Fine Arts director Todd Pettit said he has been running the show for three years now and this year, he said 275 students are performing.

Having started practicing back in January, he said the the feeling in the air means its going to be a good show.

“Its gonna be a great night because we are back live here in person after two years where we couldn’t be and its gonna be a great show,” he said.

The show will run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:00 p.m..

Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 Students.

