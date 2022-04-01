Piecemakers Quilt Show returns to Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - After a four year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 7th biennial Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Show returned on Friday.

Hundreds of colorful quilts were on display throughout the Admiral Coontz Armory of all shapes and sizes.

Organizers, including Quilt Show Chairman Lesa Spegal, said they were thrilled to welcome everyone back after such a long break.

“Oh my gosh, we’re so excited to have it back after four years. We were so sad that we had to cancel it two years ago but because of COVID, things just happened so... we’re super excited to have it here,” said Spegal.

She said this show is extra special, because they are honoring the nations veterans as well.

“We are lucky that this year, we’re able to honor veterans. We’re giving them a free quilt and those presentations will be at ten o’clock and 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday,” said Spegal.

Spegal said there will also be an antique bed tourney at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In addition to the above events, the armory is also filled with vendors and food (including cinnamon rolls for breakfast, paninis and wraps for lunch and chocolate strawberry pie for desert).

A professional quilt appraiser, Hallye Bone, is also in attendance. Anyone looking to get a quilt appraised by her needs to call 314-401-6090 to make an appointment.

The show continues on Saturday April 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost of attendance is $5.

This car was covered in quilts stitched together outside the show. (WGEM)

