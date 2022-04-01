Rain hits the area twice this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - Normally this time of year high temperatures average in the upper 50s to near 60. We are on target to be near average over the next five days or so. There’s also the potential for more rain for the area. Our first shot at rain gets here Saturday morning and exits by Saturday afternoon.

First round of weekend rain will exit by 1 or 2 pm Saturday (Max Inman)

Then it is dry until we get into late Sunday night. Scattered showers will begin to press into the northwestern portion of the Tri-States by 9 or 10 o’clock Sunday night.

The second round of rain arrives late Sunday (Max Inman)

As a cold front approaches the area scattered showers will develop and some may drop down some moderate rainfall. The rain will exit by Monday morning. After daytime highs on Sunday that will top out in the low to mid 60s. We will be right on track for what is normal Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. There is more rain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

