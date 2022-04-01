Sunshine today. Rain for part of the weekend.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side again, as we’re in the 20s and 30s. Feels like temperatures for all of us though are in the 20s. The clouds stuck around overnight, but are clearing out early this morning. That means we finally get to see some very nice sunshine today as high pressure builds into the area. However, some thin upper-level clouds will start to arrive this afternoon and evening. With those clouds being thin, the sunshine can still get through them pretty easily. Thanks to the sunshine, temperatures will be warmer today. Highs will be in the low 50s. (Which is still a little bit below normal for this time of year.)

A low pressure system over near Colorado will develop a cold front later this afternoon. That low pressure and cold front will then start to head our way through the day. By tonight, as this system gets closer, it will spread some more clouds into the Tri-States. Then, rain showers will be possible overnight. Most likely after about 3 AM. Those showers will continue into tomorrow morning as the weak cold front slides through. Most of the widespread rain will occur in the early morning hours, but a few more scattered showers will move through later in the morning as well. The rain will come to an end from west to east. The rain will clear the entire Tri-State area by 12 PM/1 PM.

