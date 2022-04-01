WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 31) QND’s Cayge Hughes, Ben Frericks, And Nick Keller Sign National Letters Of Intent And The QHS Girls Soccer Team Still Set To Return To Action On The Pitch This Evening

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another day to celebrate at Quincy Notre Dame as three more members of the Class of 2022 signed National Letters of Intent. The ceremonial signing festivities took place at “The Pit” for soccer standouts Cayge Hughes and Ben Frericks. Raiders offensive and defensive lineman Nick Keller was also in the NLI signing spotlight at 10th & Jackson. We’ll have details on just where the QND trio will be headed in the fall as they start their new journey in the collegiate ranks.

Despite the gray skies, chilly temps, blustery winds, and pop up showers, the Quincy High girls soccer team is still scheduled to play host to the Lady Cyclones of Sacred Heart-Griffin this evening. The contest is scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m. at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The (4-1) Blue Devils will be in search of their 5th straight win on the season while (3-2-1) SHG will be vying for their second win in a row. The WGEM Sports-Cam was once again on patrol at Flinn 90-minutes before the start of this evening’s non-conference game and caught up with Quincy head coach Travis Dinkheller. Coach Dinkheller was busy preparing the pitch for the highly anticipated contest, but he did take timeout to offer a scouting report on tonight’s big match-up on the turf. We’ll have details...

