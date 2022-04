WGEM Sports At Ten: Quincy Blue Devils Fall To Defeat Against SHG On The Girls Prep Soccer Pitch While The QU Hawks Men’s Volleyball Team Gets Shutout At Pepsi Arena By Purdue-Fort Wayne

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

IHSA

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Sacred Heart-Griffin 1

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 0

QHS Now (4-2) On The Season

Lady Blue Devils Return To Action Saturday vs. Jacksonville

Game Site: Flinn Memorial Stadium (Start Time: 12:30 PM)

IHSA Soccer (Girls)

Rock Island Alleman 8

Macomb Lady Bombers 0

MSHSAA Girls Soccer

Moberly 0

Hannibal 8

HHS: Abbie Martin (4 Goals)

Bella Falconer (3 Goals)

HHS Now (4-2) Overall // (3-0) In NCMC

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal Pirates 8

Mexico Bulldogs 1

HHS Now (2-0) In NCMC

College Volleyball (Men)

MIVA

Purdue-Fort Wayne 3

QU Hawks 0

QU Falls To Defeat By The Scores Of (13-25, 21-25, 20-25)

QU Hawks Now (4-15) On The Season After Losing Their 3 Straight Game

National Basketball Association

LA Clippers 130

Chicago Bulls 135 (Final/OT)

Bulls Now (45-32) On The Season

Lakers 109

Jazz 122

Bucks 120

Nets 119 (Final/OT)

76′ers 94

Pistons 102

National Hockey League

Blackhawks 0

Panthers 4

CHI Now (24-34-10) On The Season

MLB Spring Training

Cardinals 4

Marlins 7

White Sox 8

Reds 2

Angels 10

Brewers 5

Nationals 7

NY Mets 3

LA Dodgers 2

Rangers 8

NY Yankees 3

Phillies 5

Twins 3

Red Sox 4

Rays 5

Braves 1

