Woman pleads guilty to role in carjacking, home invasion
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman will be sentenced May 5 after a negotiated plea was announced Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Karen Blackledge pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault under terms of the deal, which included dismissal of three other charges of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Blackledge and a Springfield man, Bradley Yohn, were charged in connection with a November incident, where Yohn is alleged to have kidnapped a woman, taken her car and forced his way into her home with a knife. Blackledge was with Yohn and was charged on an accountability theory.
Yohn is still being held in Adams County Jail on $15 million bond. He is next expected to appear in court on April 12, and his case is set for the May jury trial docket.
