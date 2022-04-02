Autism awareness event attracts hundreds of attendents

QUINCY (WGEM) - A special event held in Upper Moorman Park on Saturday morning to celebrate family and friends dealing with autism had an attendance of about 200 people.

To honor autism awareness day and month, the Quincy Autism Group had its annual Autism Awareness Walk followed by an array of activities such as obstacle courses, hands-on learning and free food and drink.

Organizers said the event gives those on the autism spectrum or those close to them a chance to learn and gain support from local members.

“So far, from what I’ve heard from most people that they are just gracious that we could host something like this for them,” said Quincy Autism Group Event Coordinator Bryan Main. “A lot of times, a lot of these medical expenses can be very costly for families that have autism, so this is just one of those events that is free to the public.”

Organizers say the Quincy Autism Group invests their funds to give free resources, educational speakers and hands-on learning to increase and improve the quality of life for those on the autism spectrum.

