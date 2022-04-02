Fire destroys Quincy apartment building

QUINCY (WGEM) - An apartment building at 613 Chestnut St. in Quincy was destroyed by a fire Saturday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Chad Hummel with the Quincy Fire Department said crews responded around 7:15 a.m.

Hummel said the building was a three-story apartment complex with one current resident.

He said the tenant was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Hummel explained that every fire station in Quincy was there at one point battling the fire due to the need for extra man power.

Investigators have not released a cause of the fire, but Hummel said no foul play is suspected.

