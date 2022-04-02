Advertisement

Nice start to Sunday but more rain looms

A ridge of high pressure moving overhead will keep the weather calm Saturday night into the...
A ridge of high pressure moving overhead will keep the weather calm Saturday night into the first half of Sunday.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After a few early morning showers, most of the day on Saturday remained pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures a few degrees below average. Heading into Sunday night, a ridge of high pressure will move in from the West. This will help calm the breeze overnight and into the day on Sunday. Sunday will also start out with some sunshine and clear skies. However, that calm weather does not last long.

Another area of low pressure over the Rocky Mountains will move through Sunday night, bringing a renewed chance for some scattered showers. Another brief break in the precipitation will last through Monday, before another low pressure system currently off the West Coast brings more rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday. The current forecast for the first week of April will guarantee that the region sees some April showers that should bring some May flowers.

