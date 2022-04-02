Pike Co. EMS receiving $400,000 for equipment and training

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If you call for an ambulance you’d want those coming to help to have the best gear possible.

Pike County, Illinois, EMS crews said they’ll be able to upgrade both their equipment and training due to $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“The board approved for a purchase of a new ambulance, transport ventilators, IV infusion pumps that will be utilized to support our critical care transport services and also for automatic CPR devices that’ll be used for first responders in their own communities,” Pike County EMS Chief Kasey Kendall said.

Pike County resident Carolyn Casteel said she has called for help several times and said she’s glad to hear of the new resources coming to the community.

“I fell down. I couldn’t get up but I had my life line on so I did get help and that was important that I got help when I did because when I fell I made an injury in my head,” Casteel said.

Kendall said they’ve already ordered four LUCAS devices from their own funds and will order another two devices that area first responder groups, like Pike County, Illinois fire departments can use.

“You apply the machine and it will take over compressions for you so it limits the amount of responders you have to have and it also frees up other responders you have so they can provide other types of treatment and administer medications,” Kendall said.

He said the machine does text book CPR each and every time, making it a valuable tool for first responders.

“You always wonder, if I could’ve provided better chest compressions all the way to the hospital, or I wouldn’t have gotten as worn out, could there have been a different outcome? These devices will help take that question out,” Kendall said.

He said it takes at least 20 minutes to get from the farthest point in Pike County to the hospital, time they can’t afford to lose.

“Living in a rural community like we do time is of an essence,” Kendall said. “Early CPR, early activation of 911 is essential for a good outcome.”

Casteel said the sooner residents like herself can get help, the better.

“I know that myself because they’ve been to my house,” Casteel said.

Kendall said the ventilators they ordered are the same one’s area hospitals use, which limits confusion and training time.

“I decided to go with the same ventilators that our local hospital has so everything is interchangeable. There will be no confusion and plus training, we can train right along with hospital staff on how to use that equipment,” Kendall said.

He said it might be six to eight weeks to get the transport ventilators, but in the meantime they will prepare for training so they’re ready to use the devices as soon as they get them.

Kendall said they also purchased UVC lights to disinfect the back of ambulances, cutting the turn around time for crews in half.

