Quincy Catholic school leaders present vision of shared school district

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local Catholic school leaders presented their plan to form a united Catholic school system Friday night.

Sharing their vision with the public at a listening session at St. Peter’s Church, members of the Quincy Catholic Education Leadership Team said shared governance and administration between the city’s four elementary schools would allow the schools to pool their resources.

“Tonight we are going to create a vision for the people in our area to look how the Catholic schools could be envisioned in the future,” St. Peter’s Parish pastor Father Leo Enlow said.

He said enrollment in Catholic schools is dropping across the country.

Enlow said between 1960 and 1970 there were more than 5 million children enrolled in Catholic schools across the United States.

He said between 2019 and 2020, nationwide enrollment dropped to about 1.6 million students.

Enlow said those numbers mean a new approach needs to be taken in order to continue the legacy of Catholic education.

Future listening sessions will be held at the following places and times:

  • April 2: St. Francis Church, 9:30 a.m.
  • April 2: St. Anthony Church, 1:00 p.m.
  • April 2: Blessed Sacrament Church, 4:00 p.m.

