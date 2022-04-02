WGEM Sports At Six: Friday, April 1, 2022 Quincy Blue Devil Golf Standout Brady Walker And Mark Twain Tigers Football Standout Landon Moss Signs National Letters Of Intent And The QU Hawks Release Their 2022 Football Schedule

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Two more members of the Class of 2022 signed National Letters of Intent on this Friday at two different Tri-State high schools. At Quincy High School, Blue Devils golf standout Brady Walker signed his NLI just after 2:00 p.m. with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. The talented senior heads to the NAIA ranks where he’ll compete with the Wildcats in the fall after earning All-Western Big 6 Conference honors during his junior year. We’ll check in with Mr. Walker and find out why he selected C-SC as the place where he wants to start the next chapter of his life after graduating from QHS in just a few weeks.

On the campus of Mark Twain High School this morning in Center, Missouri, Tigers football standout Landon Moss signed his NLI with Monmouth College. That’s where the talented all-purpose back has plans to major in Computer Science. while continuing his athletic career on the collegiate gridiron. The WGEM Sports-Cam caight up with Moss after his signing ceremony came to a close to find out what went into his decision to select MC after receiving offers from Illinois College and Quincy University’s Sprint Football program.

On the IHSA baseball diamond and the softball dirt as well, the Hornets of Brown County returned to action against the Mustangs of Unity High in Mount Sterling, Illinois. We’ll have a breakdown regarding how the squads from UHS faired going up against one of the top prep hardball/softball programs in the “Land Of Lincoln.”

In Tri-State college football news and notes, the Hawks of Quincy University released their 2022 football schedule for the upcoming season. The Great Lakes Valley Conference program will face11opponents this fall. The Hawks will play their first two games of the new season at home, during a weeknight for the first time in the programs history. We’ll have details...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.