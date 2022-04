WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 1) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame Improves To (5-0) On The Softball Dirt While Hannibal Shuts Out Hickman On The Girls Prep Soccer Pitch At Porter Stadium 2-0

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Softball

Friday, April 1, 2020

IHSA

Macomb Lady Bombers 3

Quincy Notre Dame 8

QND: Eryn Cornwell Belts A 2-Run Homer vs. MHS At “The Backyard”

QND: Lady Raiders Improve To (5-0) On The Season

Unity 0

Brown County 15 (Final/4 Innings)

Pleasant Hill/Western 12

Payson-Seymour Lady Indians 7

Liberty 7

Camp Point Central 17

High School Baseball

IHSA

Highland 0

Quincy Notre Dame 15 (Final/5 Innings)

QND: Dalton Miller (3-run Homer /5 RBI )

QND: Raiders Led 11-0 After The 1st Inning At “The Ferd”

Unity 0

Brown County 10 (Final/5 Innings)

BC: (WP) Mason Henry

BC: Colby Wort (3-for-4) / 2-Run RBI Single vs. UHS

Liberty 8

Camp Point Central 9

CPC: (WP) Keaton Dickhut ( 7 Hits / 4 ER )

Camp Point Central Now (2-3) On The Season

Pleasant Hill/Westerm 4

Payson-Seymour 14

P-S: Indians Pound Out 12 Hits While Giving Up 5 On Friday

Pittsfield 6

Winchester 4

PHS: Saukees Now (6-1) On The Season

PHS: Nolan Daniel (2-for-3 / 2 RBI )

PHS: Luke Saxe ( 2-for-3 / HR / 2 RBI )

PHS: Caden Casto ( 1-for-2 / DBL / 1 RBI

PHS: (WP) TJ Reel (8 K / I Hit / 2 Earned Runs )

Southeastern Suns 4

Beardstown Tigers 6

SE: Suns Pound Out 5 Hits & Commit 2 Errors vs. Tigers

MSHSAA Baseball

North Shelby 11

Linn County 6

NS: Raiders Now (3-1) On The Season

Winnfield 2

Louisiana 1

College Baseball

Great Lakes Valley Conference

QU Hawks 7

Southern Indiana 2

QU Hawks Bound Out 4 Runs In The 7th Inning During 11 Hit Attack

QU Hawks Now (13-10) Overall & (4-1) In The GLVC

College Softball

Game 1

QU Lady Hawks 0

UI-Springfield 3

Game 2

QU Lady Hawks 5

UI-Springfield 6

MSHSAA Soccer

Girls

Hickman 0

Hannibal Lady Pirates 2

HHS Now (5-2) Overall On The Season

IGHSAU Soccer

Columbus 0

Central Lee Lady Hawks 7

CLHS: Lady Hawks Led 3-0 A The Half

National Hockey League

Blackhawks 2

Lightning 5

CHI Now (24-35-10)

Blues 5

Oilers 6 (Final/OT)

STL Now (37-20-10)

