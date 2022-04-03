Bay City Live!: Mamma Mia! raises funds for arts scholarship

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sounds of the 70′s echoed through The Venue in Quincy Saturday as the Bay City Performing Arts Foundation held their inaugural event.

Attendees had a chance to eat, drink and enjoy a performance of Mamma Mia! songs from the Vancil Performing Arts Center’s Bay City Dance Troupe.

Foundation board members say this event is extra special because all proceeds benefit the Frank Haxel performing arts scholarship for students of all ages.

“We just want to raise funds to give back to our community through the arts... whether that’s dance or whether that’s music... and just give people a chance to experience the arts if they don’t have the funds to do so otherwise,” said board member Andrea Heiden.

She said funding the arts is important because it gives kids a chance to have fun and engage with the community.

“It gives kids a way to express themselves, to find their passions, and it just gives them something to do,” said Heiden.

Heiden said the dance troupe will be performing more Mamma Mia! songs at a recital on May 21.

You can find out more about the Bay City Performing Arts Foundation here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.