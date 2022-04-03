Advertisement

Blessing employees, volunteers plant produce for diabetes patients

Blessing Community Gardening for Diabetes Patients
Blessing Community Gardening for Diabetes Patients(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Around a dozen Blessing employees and their families came out to 9th and Elm for a community gardening event Saturday afternoon. Something that had been cancelled last week due to cold and soggy weather conditions.

The produce that the volunteers grow is given, at no cost, to Blessing’s Diabetes Center patients along with recipes to help the patients manage a healthy diet. This is the sixth year of doing this.

“We started out with about half of the number of beds that we have now,” said Sara Martin, APRM-FPN and the facilitator. “And we’ve been averaging about 300 pounds of produce per year that we’ve then been donating back to the patients.”

Martin said there are about 35 grow boxes now, almost triple the number from when this volunteer event first started.

