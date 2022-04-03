Advertisement

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, WALA reports.

The Navarre, Florida, mother was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Marcus Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child. Sheriff Bob Johnson said he expects murder charges to be filed against Spanevelo.

The sheriff said Spanevelo has a connection to the property where Carli’s body was found, but he would not reveal what led them to search the barn.

Spanevelo is in jail in Tennessee where he was arrested on Saturday on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence.

Johnson said Spanevelo has been uncooperative with investigators throughout the case, and he expects him to fight extradition.

The sheriff said Carli’s four-year-old daughter was found unharmed and is now in a safe environment.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

613 Chestnut St.
Fire destroyed Quincy apartment building
Quincy Central Services garbage truck
Alleged Quincy garbage truck thief turns himself in
Natasha McBride
Judge grants motion to dismiss additional charge filed in 2020 fatal crash case
Karen Blackledge appeared in Adams County Court Wednesday, and pleaded not guilty to the...
Woman pleads guilty to role in carjacking, home invasion
Listening session held for shared Catholic school district plan
Quincy Catholic school leaders present vision of shared school district

Latest News

Garden product prices are rising.
Local landscape businesses warn of inflation ahead of spring gardening
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert