Quincy man arrested with stolen handgun and meth

Easton Glaves
Easton Glaves(Quincy Police Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department arrested a man in possession of cannabis, a large amount of money, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, and a large amount of meth tablets.

On Saturday at 10:06 p.m., QPD conducted a traffic stop at 8th and York Street, the driver of the car, Easton Glaves, 18, was arrested on a warrant.

According to police, when they searched Glaves they found cannabis and a large amount of money. During a vehicle search they found a loaded handgun underneath the driver seat and a large amount of meth tablets.

Police later found out the gun was stolen in 2019 from Breckenridge Hills, Missouri.

Glaves is being held at the Adams County Jail for Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

