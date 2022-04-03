Advertisement

Wet weather in the week ahead

Several rain chances are in the forecast through the upcoming week.
Several rain chances are in the forecast through the upcoming week.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A few raindrops fell Sunday afternoon, but otherwise much of the day remained dry with temperatures a couple of degrees above average. The above average temps will stick around into the overnight hours Sunday night as a cold front brings cloud cover and a renewed chance for some scattered showers. Everyone will see around a quarter of an inch of rain or less.

The skies will clear out some on Monday, leading to partly cloudy skies. Behind the early AM cold front, West/Northwesterly winds will usher in some slightly cooler air, with high temperatures Monday staying just a few degrees lower than Sunday (right around average). Rain chances will return into Tuesday however, especially Tuesday evening into Wednesday. That means anyone voting in Missouri’s municipal elections may want to bring an umbrella along just in case.

A flood warning remains in effect for areas along the Illinois River, which are seeing minor flooding ongoing. You can find the latest stages here.

