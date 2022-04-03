WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 2nd, 2022): Liberty, Macomb, And Rushville-Industry’s Track & Field Are Successful In Boys & Girls Meet; Undefeated Brown County Baseball Are Using The Past As A Motivational Tool This Season

High School Baseball

IHSA

Game 1

Calhoun 0

Pittsfield 10

Final

PITT: Nate Scranton 3-3, 2 RBI’s; 4 IP, 1 H, 7 SO

Game 2

Calhoun 1

Pittsfield 8

Final

PITT: Caden Casto 3-3, 2 RBI’s

PITT: Konner Allen 5 IP, 4 H, 9 SO

Saukees Roll To 8-1 On The Season

Greenfield/NW 11

Camp Point Central 8

Final

CPC: Conner Griffin 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI

High School Track & Field

Class 1A

Rushville-Industry High School: Rushville, Illinois

Boys

3200m

Winner: Cannen Wolf (Liberty) 10:47

4x100

Winner: Auburn

2nd: Macomb

Girls

3200m

Winner: Arianna Neisen (Liberty) 12:48

2nd: Jasmine Alcantara (Macomb 14:41

4x100

WInner: Macomb

100m Hurdles

2nd: Belle Mitchell (Liberty)

College Baseball

GLVC

Game 1

Quincy University 1

Southern Indiana 5

Final

QU: Brock Boynton: 1 for 3, 2B (3), RBI (7)

Game 2

Quincy University 5

Southern Indiana 3

Final

QU: Dayson Croes: 1 for 4, 2 RBIs (28)

Hawks Rally To 14-11 On The Season

NJCAA

Game 1

Parkland College 11

John Wood 1

Final

Game 2

Parkland College 12

John Wood 10

Final

JW: Lucas Loos 3 Hits

JW: Tyler Bickers HR, 3B

Blazers Fall To 9-16 On The Season

College Softball

Summit League

Game 1

North Dakota 0

Western Illinois 1

Final

WIU: Abby Carlin (6-7) CG, 7 IP, 3 H, BB, 5 K

Game 2

North Dakota 2

Western Illinois 4

Final

WIU: Georgia Rea 1-2, R, 2 BB, K

College Lacrosse

GLVC

Maryville University 8

Quincy University 3

Final

College Basketball

Final Four

New Orleans, Louisiana

(2) Villanova 65

(1) Kansas 81

Final

(8) North Carolina 81

(2) Duke 77

Final

Tar Heels And Jayhawks Play For National Championship On Monday Evening

QUINCY, Ill.

