WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 2nd, 2022): Liberty, Macomb, And Rushville-Industry’s Track & Field Are Successful In Boys & Girls Meet; Undefeated Brown County Baseball Are Using The Past As A Motivational Tool This Season

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 2nd, 2022)
High School Baseball
IHSA
Game 1
Calhoun 0
Pittsfield 10
Final
PITT: Nate Scranton 3-3, 2 RBI’s; 4 IP, 1 H, 7 SO
Game 2
Calhoun 1
Pittsfield 8
Final
PITT: Caden Casto 3-3, 2 RBI’s
PITT: Konner Allen 5 IP, 4 H, 9 SO
Saukees Roll To 8-1 On The Season
Greenfield/NW 11
Camp Point Central 8
Final
CPC: Conner Griffin 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI
High School Track & Field
Class 1A
Rushville-Industry High School: Rushville, Illinois
Boys
3200m
Winner: Cannen Wolf (Liberty) 10:47
4x100
Winner: Auburn
2nd: Macomb
Girls
3200m
Winner: Arianna Neisen (Liberty) 12:48
2nd: Jasmine Alcantara (Macomb 14:41
4x100
WInner: Macomb
100m Hurdles
2nd: Belle Mitchell (Liberty)
College Baseball
GLVC
Game 1
Quincy University 1
Southern Indiana 5
Final
QU: Brock Boynton: 1 for 3, 2B (3), RBI (7)
Game 2
Quincy University 5
Southern Indiana 3
Final
QU: Dayson Croes: 1 for 4, 2 RBIs (28)
Hawks Rally To 14-11 On The Season
NJCAA
Game 1
Parkland College 11
John Wood 1
Final
Game 2
Parkland College 12
John Wood 10
Final
JW: Lucas Loos 3 Hits
JW: Tyler Bickers HR, 3B
Blazers Fall To 9-16 On The Season
College Softball
Summit League
Game 1
North Dakota 0
Western Illinois 1
Final
WIU: Abby Carlin (6-7) CG, 7 IP, 3 H, BB, 5 K
Game 2
North Dakota 2
Western Illinois 4
Final
WIU: Georgia Rea 1-2, R, 2 BB, K
College Lacrosse
GLVC
Maryville University 8
Quincy University 3
Final
College Basketball
Final Four
New Orleans, Louisiana
(2) Villanova 65
(1) Kansas 81
Final
(8) North Carolina 81
(2) Duke 77
Final
Tar Heels And Jayhawks Play For National Championship On Monday Evening
