Breakfast Kiwanis group accepting grant applications

Breakfast Kiwanis accepting grant applications(WGEM)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Gem City “Breakfast” Kiwanis club is accepting grant applications until April 23.

Grant Fund Chairman Eric Ervin says the club has given out $119,000 in grants since 2007, including $12,000 last year.

He says they raise the money for the grants through activities such as a trivia night and golf tourney, and any organization is welcome to apply.

“We have an application that they can pick up either through our website, a member can give it to them, they can call us up and we can mail it to them,” Ervin said. “But it’s a detailed application that they fill out and then our membership committee will review those and determine which ones will get the grant money.”

You can find a link to the grant application here.

