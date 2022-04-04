Dry the rest of the day, but more rain is in the forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - We had widespread, light rain showers overnight. Those showers came to an end very early this morning with everyone getting less than a tenth of an inch. Morning temperatures are in the 40s for the most part. Through the day, we’ll have partly sunny skies, meaning a mixture of sun and clouds. We’ll have some stubborn clouds sticking with us, but at other times you’ll see some sunshine. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Still slightly below normal for this time of year. Into tonight, we’ll become mostly cloudy but we’ll stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

We’ll start off tomorrow dry. But attention then quickly turns to an approaching cold front from the northwest. Ahead of the cold front, some isolated/hit or miss rain showers (a few thunderstorms as well) will move through later in the morning and early afternoon hours. We’ll then have some more widespread dry time, but it will be very brief. As the cold front reaches us, more showers and thunderstorms are expected. These will start to arrive early evening and continue into the night. This round will start off with numerous showers/thunderstorms, which will then become widespread. While heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder are looking likely, thankfully we aren’t looking to have strong or severe storms.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.