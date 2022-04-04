Fluctuating crop prices affecting what Tri-State farmers are planting

QUINCY (WGEM) - A USDA report shows that farmers are planting more soybeans than corn.

Joe Kendrick, president of the Marion County Farm Bureau, said some farmers have started either planting soybeans as their base crop or using a portion of their fields to plant soybeans while continuing to plant corn.

He said consumers might notice a change in prices for products that use the two crops in the coming months, but said what that will look like will vary as farmers aren’t the ones that set the price of the crops.

“We’re a price taker not a price maker,” he said. “But in the end, these high fuel costs, all these costs, these producers of all these products are gonna pass that cost right into the price they charge the local consumer,” Kendrick said.

He said the prices tend to fluctuate depending on the yield of the crop produced.

With corn prices going up, products that contain or use corn might go up, but Kendrick said if more people start buying products made with soybeans, it could drive up the price of soybeans and cause the price of corn to go down.

Kendrick said while corn does produce a higher crop yield than soybeans, it’s also more expensive to maintain when factoring fertilizer costs and seed costs. He said soybeans may be cheaper and doesn’t require as much maintenance as corn, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll make a profit.

He said farmers in Marion County are still debating whether to plant soybeans or corn, while some have planted soybeans, and others are waiting for the weather to get warmer before they make their decision.

Kendrick said consumers won’t see potential price impacts for a while, as these changes take months to happen.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.